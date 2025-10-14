North West proved once again that she inherited her father Ye’s sense of timing and her mother Kim Kardashian’s camera confidence after unexpectedly taking over La La Anthony’s TikTok Live.

The Power star was in the middle of chatting with fans while showing off her skincare routine when the 11-year-old and a friend wandered into the frame. Anthony, who was babysitting the two, tried to keep things on track—reminding them to go watch their shows—but North had other plans.

Instead of leaving, North jumped into promo mode, holding up Anthony’s products and jokingly telling viewers, “Guys, we’re trying to get money here, so buy this.” The off-the-cuff moment had Anthony cracking up, as fans filled the comment section with laughter and heart emojis.

The spontaneous takeover didn’t stop there. North and her friend started playing with TikTok filters, rocking cowboy hats and mustaches while hyping up viewers to send digital gifts. “Send a Galaxy, and we’ll shout you out!” they teased, turning the live stream into an impromptu comedy sketch.

Anthony kept her cool throughout, laughing off the chaos while praising North’s quick wit. The clip quickly spread across socials, with fans calling it another example of North’s budding personality and confidence.

This isn’t North’s first viral interruption. She’s previously popped up during Kim Kardashian’s lives, once cutting her mom off mid-sentence to make her own commentary. Whether it’s the family reality show or someone else’s TikTok, one thing is certain—North West knows how to command a spotlight.

