The wait is over! Now That’s TV has officially premiered its newest original reality series, The Hook Up, and social media is already buzzing about the drama, chemistry, and chaos.

Created and executive produced by Teleau Belton, Ashley Amora, and Maliah Moss, The Hook Up brings together a bold mix of singles and couples under one rooftop to explore love, temptation, and loyalty with absolutely no rules or filters.

The premiere episode introduced viewers to an unforgettable cast of personalities and instantly set the tone for a season full of romance, betrayal, and unexpected alliances. Fans are already calling it one of Now That’s TV’s most talked-about shows yet.

New episodes of The Hook Up drop weekly, continuing to explore the highs, lows, and unfiltered realities of modern relationships in the social media era. Tune in to witness what really happens when the lines between passion, ego, and loyalty get blurred.