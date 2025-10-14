Traveller Whiskey, the first Official Whiskey of Major League Baseball, has unveiled a new national campaign titled “Welcome to the Show” ahead of the postseason. The cinematic spot, narrated by Traveller co-founder and 11-time Grammy-winning country star Chris Stapleton, debuted during the National League Championship Series opener between the Dodgers and Brewers and aired again before Game Two of the ALCS between the Mariners and Blue Jays.

The rollout marks a major moment in the growing partnership between Traveller Whiskey and MLB. The campaign features iconic baseball highlights flashing across clubhouse and dugout screens while Stapleton’s gritty narration reflects the long road to reaching the Major Leagues. “Some moments take years to earn… Perfecting the craft… Seasons of dedication…” Stapleton says as the intensity builds before the spot ends with a bottle of Traveller illuminated under stadium lights. His final words seal the message: “Welcome to The Show.”

Traveller Whiskey, a blended whiskey co-created by Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley and Chris Stapleton, entered into a multi-year partnership with MLB before the 2024 season. That agreement made Traveller the first whiskey brand ever to be named an Official Whiskey of Major League Baseball. The collaboration aims to connect baseball’s tradition of craftsmanship and community with the whiskey experience, inviting fans 21 and older to toast the game they love.

At the time of the partnership announcement, Stapleton shared his personal connection to baseball culture. “Whenever we’re on the road and it happens to line up, we go to baseball games. It’s become a bit of a tradition over the years. We love to experience all the different ballparks and enjoy the culture of whatever baseball town we happen to be in. My wife and I even went to Game Six of the World Series once on our anniversary. Needless to say, I’m thrilled Traveller Whiskey is going to be the Official Whiskey of MLB.”

This postseason marks Traveller’s first integrated campaign with MLB, and the brand plans to expand its presence throughout future league events. From stadium experiences to broadcast integrations, Traveller is positioning itself as a new player in baseball’s long-standing relationship with Americana and tradition.

As the chase for the World Series heats up, “Welcome to the Show” reminds fans that baseball is about the journey as much as the destination; a sentiment poured straight into the glass.