Teyana Taylor has released a breathtaking new video for “Hard Part” featuring Lucky Daye, a standout track from her critically acclaimed album Escape Room, out now via Def Jam Recordings. The video was filmed in the stark desert landscapes of Joshua Tree, perfectly reflecting the emotional unraveling at the heart of the song.

Described by The New York Times as “a pivotal part of the narrative,” “Hard Part” sits at the emotional center of the album. Lucky Daye’s smooth vocals complement Taylor’s soulful performance, creating a balance of tenderness and tension throughout the track.

Since its August release, Escape Room has topped iTunes’ album charts and reached #2 on Apple’s R&B chart. The project merges music and film, featuring contributions from Jill Scott, Tyla, Kaytranada, and Lucky Daye, with narration by Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, and more. Taylor’s daughters, Rue Rose and Junie, also make heartfelt appearances, tying the project back to themes of love, family, and legacy.