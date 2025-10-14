Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Travis Scott and Drake’s “SICKO MODE” Hits 16x Platinum, Ties for Second-Highest Rap Song Certification

October 14, 2025
Shawn Grant

Travis Scott and Drake’s blockbuster hit “SICKO MODE” has officially been certified 16x platinum by the RIAA, tying it with Drake’s “God’s Plan” as the second-highest-certified rap song in history. The 2018 track has now surpassed 16 million units sold in the United States and remains a cultural milestone, having spent 30 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10. The achievement comes shortly after Scott’s “goosebumps” featuring Kendrick Lamar became the highest-certified rap song ever at 17x platinum.