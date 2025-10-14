Travis Scott and Drake’s blockbuster hit “SICKO MODE” has officially been certified 16x platinum by the RIAA, tying it with Drake’s “God’s Plan” as the second-highest-certified rap song in history. The 2018 track has now surpassed 16 million units sold in the United States and remains a cultural milestone, having spent 30 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10. The achievement comes shortly after Scott’s “goosebumps” featuring Kendrick Lamar became the highest-certified rap song ever at 17x platinum.