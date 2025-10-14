US President Donald Trump and several world leaders signed a Gaza ceasefire deal on Monday during a high-stakes summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, marking what Trump called a “historic dawn of a new Middle East.”

According to CNN, the agreement followed the release of the 20 remaining living hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, along with four coffins containing the remains of deceased captives. In exchange, Israel freed 250 Palestinian prisoners and more than 1,700 detainees from Gaza who had been held without charge. Emotional scenes unfolded as freed hostages reunited with families in Israeli hospitals and Palestinians returned home to cheering crowds in the West Bank and Gaza.

PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST. 🕊️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AW6Wqxpwe3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 13, 2025

In his remarks, Trump emphasized the rebuilding of Gaza but offered few details on his proposed “international stabilization force,” leaving questions about troop deployment and mandate unanswered.

While leaders in attendance praised Trump’s efforts, the summit failed to produce clear momentum toward a lasting peace. Notably absent were two key regional figures, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, both of whom sent senior officials instead. Their absence underscored lingering divisions over the future of a Palestinian state and tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.