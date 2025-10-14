Here’s one thing we know, New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr was not yawning when he was with 50 Cent after that L he caught against the Bluejays. ICYMI, he was caught yawning in their comeback win before being eliminated the next game. But now the star Bronx Bomber is catching serious criticism after being spotted celebrating with 50 Cent and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie just hours after the team’s playoff elimination.

Check out the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPs-v-ojczd/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f53dee26-3227-463b-afb5-e467e08b6e25

NYC was still reeling from another postseason disappointment when 50 Cent posted a photo to the Gram showing the trio partying at Petite Disco in Manhattan. In the shot, Chisholm is seen smiling and holding a bottle of Le Chemin du Roi, 50 Cent’s champagne brand. Fans quickly pointed out the irony, noting that the label has been associated with the Houston Astros, one of the Yankees’ biggest rivals.

As you can imagine, the timing of the photo only added to the frustration among fans. The Yankees’ season came to a bitter end after a 5–3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, marking yet another year without a World Series appearance. Chisholm’s costly defensive misplay during the game made matters worse, turning him into a target for criticism online.

Social media lit up with reactions, as Yankees supporters questioned his decision to party so soon after the defeat. Some accused him of lacking focus and respect for the team’s loyal fan base, while others defended the player’s right to unwind after a long and grueling season.

Neither Chisholm nor 50 Cent has addressed the uproar, but the image remains one of the most talked-about moments of the Yankees’ offseason—one that blends sports heartbreak, celebrity culture, and New York nightlife into a single viral snapshot.