A$AP Rocky is keeping quiet about when fans will finally hear his next album. After years of anticipation and several rumored release dates, the Harlem artist says he is done making promises about when Don’t Be Dumb will arrive.

In a new interview with Numéro Magazine, Rocky explained that from now on, the music will drop when it is ready and not a moment sooner. “I’m done talking about release dates,” he said. “I’ve learned that setting deadlines just gets in the way. The work will speak for itself. One day you’ll wake up, and it’ll be there.”

The rapper and fashion icon, whose last studio album Testing came out in 2018, said this stage of his career is about patience and precision. “It was naive of me to set dates before,” he admitted. “Now it’s about quality, not the calendar.”

The long-awaited project was initially expected in August 2024 but has been delayed without a new timeline. Fans have still caught brief previews of songs such as “Highjack,” “Tailor Swif,” “Ruby Rosary,” and “Pray4DaGang,” each giving a glimpse of the album’s experimental sound and trademark Rocky flair.

Outside of music, Rocky continues to expand his creative reach. He recently worked with filmmaker Spike Lee on a visual project titled Highest 2 Lowest and continues to explore fashion through his partnership with Puma.

Earlier this year, he told GQ that he understands why fans grow impatient. “People don’t want updates. They want the music,” he said. “And I get that. I promise there’s something special waiting. It’s just about getting it right.”

For now, fans will have to be patient. The next time A$AP Rocky mentions a date, it may finally be the day Don’t Be Dumb drops.