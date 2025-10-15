adidas Basketball has unveiled the Harden Vol. 9 “Snakeskin,” the latest addition to James Harden’s signature line. The new colorway continues the evolution of the Harden franchise, combining innovation and versatility for peak on-court performance.
Featuring a full-length Lightboost midsole for enhanced energy return, grid-mesh ventilation for increased breathability, and a fragmented radial traction pattern for quick movements, the Harden Vol. 9 “Snakeskin” blends style with functionality.
The sneaker retails for $160 and will be available on October 31, 2025, exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and partner retailers.