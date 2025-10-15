Art and Philanthropy Together- FICFF “Stitching Dreams” Donation Ceremony & Luncheon Held in Shanghai

Group photo of guests

The Fashion in a Conscious Future Foundation (FICFF) hosted the “Stitching Dreams” Aesthetic Education Donation Ceremony & Luncheon in Shanghai.

The event brought together more than thirty distinguished guests from diverse industries, including: Yitong Qin, Founder and Chair of FICFF and Founder & CEO of UNIPX Group; Maribel Lieberman, Founding Member of FICFF and Founder & CEO of MarieBelle New York; Sarah Farouk Elbatanouny, Director of Partnerships at FICFF and former Chief People Officer at The New Terminal One at JFK; Connie Wang, Founding Member of FICFF and General Manager of Chantex; Principal Chen of FICFF’s partner school in Sichuan; Audrey Wang, PR Director representing the brand Murad; Danqing Jiang, Founder of YUART; Hao Jiang, General Manager of Tencent Fashion; Mark Jiang, Global Vice President of the Luxury Division at Estée Lauder Group; Daming Jiang, PR Director of Coach Greater China; and Yingjun Zhang, General Manager of Dongguan Yihuasheng Cultural & Creative Co.

Together, the guests witnessed a heartfelt occasion where art and philanthropy intertwined. With their active participation, they contributed to supporting the dreams and growth of children from mountain regions, ensuring that love and responsibility continue to be carried forward through the power of art.

In his keynote speech, Mr. Yitong Qin, Founder and Chair of FICFF and CEO of UNIPX Group, emphasized the foundation’s mission to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):“Art is not only an expression of beauty but also a practice of social responsibility. It is a language that transcends cultures, and philanthropy enables this language to be shared more widely. Through the Stitching Dreams program, we hope to improve living conditions for children in underserved areas, giving them access to art and education, allowing them to expand imagination and discover themselves, and ultimately lighting up their dreams and future.”

The event featured a small art exhibition showcasing a range of works, most notably T-shirts co-created by Academy Award-winning actor and artist Adrien Brody with children from Sichuan. In April 2025, invited by FICFF, Brody joined the Stitching Dreams program as an art teacher. Sitting alongside the children, he guided them in expressing their creativity through painting, resulting in seven unique T-shirt artworks. These creations symbolized a blend of imagination and compassion, embodying both care for the children’s future and the power of art in cross-cultural education.

April 2025: Academy Award-winning actor and artist Adrien Brody creating together with children

YUART, serving as artistic partner, presented a diverse selection of works from both established and emerging artists,

Carine Yichen Jiang’s original digital work Two Lonely Planets conveyed a poignant message of children learning cooperation and reliance through connection. Carine remarked:“I hope more children can have the opportunity, as I did, to experience and create a beautiful world.”

Danqing Jiang, Founder of YUART, explained:“We believe the true essence of art lies in sharing and giving back. YUART pioneered the concept of ‘integration of big and small artists,’ breaking down barriers to build an open, inclusive, and collaborative ecosystem. This time, we are proud to join both established and young artists to make art a true force for charity.”

Principal Chen of FICFF’s partner school in Sichuan shared insights into the children’s lives and the transformative role of art education:“Education should not be confined to classrooms or textbooks. It is about stepping outside, seeing the sunrise and sunset, watching flowers bloom, following birds in flight, and tracing streams to where they flow. Art education enriches the children’s lives and helps them see beyond the mountains.”

Maribel Lieberman, Founding member of the FICFF and Founder & CEO of MarieBelle New York, highlighted the foundation’s partnership with ACOES in Honduras, providing housing, nutrition, clean water, and education.

Sarah Farouk Elbatanouny, Director of Partnership & Experience at FICFF, shared progress in Egypt, where FICFF collaborates with NGOs Yalla Kafala and Alwan wa Awtar to promote art education, women’s empowerment, and sustainability.

Connie Wang, Founding member of the FICFF and General Manager of Chantex, outlined the company’s sustainable production practices, including turning children’s drawings into custom fabrics for winter coats, delivering warmth and care through every stitch.

Murad was founded in 1989 by American dermatologist Dr. Howard Murad. Recognized as the No.1 U.S. scientific anti-aging brand, Murad follows the holistic philosophy of “Beauty Inside & Out, Youthfulness Everywhere.” Dr. Murad pioneered the concept of edible supplements known as “Early C, Late A”, redefining skincare efficacy through a comprehensive wellness approach.

Beyond science, Dr. Murad has been deeply committed to social responsibility and philanthropy. Each year, he auctions his own paintings and donates the proceeds to support more than 50,000 young people worldwide struggling with skin conditions and emotional health challenges.

Previously, the charity T-shirts co-created by Adrien Brody and Sichuan children became one of the most symbolic examples linking art to philanthropy. Murad actively participated in this initiative, turning art and goodwill into tangible impact. At this luncheon, Murad’s donations were designated to support FICFF’s partner schools in Sichuan, improving learning environments and creating opportunities for children to engage with art.

During the donation ceremony, Mr. Yitong Qin and Principal Chen presented an honorary certificate to Audrey, representing Murad.

The luncheon concluded with an art-inspired dining experience, interactive exchanges with artists, and commemorative postcards created from showcased artworks. Guests also wore crocheted flowers as symbols of shared care.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Qin stated:“Philanthropy is not a one-time act but a continuous commitment. We hope to carry love and hope into the hearts of more children.”

The event was hosted by bilingual emcee Joanne Gu and made possible thanks to the support of Murad, YUART, and Chantex, with wine sponsorship from iJoker and floral designs by Dongguan Yihuasheng Cultural & Creative Co.

About FICFF

The Fashion in a Conscious Future Foundation (FICFF) is a nonprofit organization based in New York. Dedicated to transforming fashion into a force for global change, FICFF focuses on advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across fashion, lifestyle, sustainability, and education. The foundation aims to build a greener, fairer, and more sustainable future through the power of fashion, art, and innovation.