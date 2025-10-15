Blueface might be walking free sooner than anyone expected. The rapper’s mother and girlfriend recently spoke with TMZ, revealing that his release from prison is only a few days away and that preparations are already underway to celebrate his homecoming.

Karlissa Saffold, the rapper’s mother, shared updates on her son’s condition behind bars, saying he’s focused, healthy, and eager to return to family life. “I get to talk to him a couple times a week,” she said. “He talks to the kids, he’s excited about coming home, getting back to work, and being a dad. He just wants to pick up where he left off.”

Saffold added that Blueface’s father has emphasized the importance of surrounding himself with the right people once he’s out. “All we can do is remind him of past mistakes,” she said. “He’s 28 now, and he has to take full accountability for his decisions moving forward.”

When asked for a specific release date, Saffold kept details vague but couldn’t hide her excitement. “I got a call today,” she revealed. “I can’t say the exact date because he told me not to, but we are in the final stretch. It’s days away.”

The family is already planning a grand “Blueface Coming Home” party, originally scheduled for November 29 at Los Angeles International Airport. Saffold hinted that the event might be moved up. “I’m going to be picking him up with his kids, and his girlfriend got us a limo,” she said. “It’s going to be a celebration of new beginnings.”

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, turned himself in earlier this year after violating probation linked to a 2021 assault case. He was sentenced in August 2024 to four years in prison but received credit for time served, reducing his sentence significantly.