Cardi B isn’t one to sugarcoat anything, nah, not her, especially when it comes to her personal life, which most consider tea for the wrong reasons. The Grammy-winning Bodak Yellow emcee, had fans laughing and talking once again after a viral exchange about her latest pregnancy made waves on socials.

Get this, on October 13, Cardi shared a meme of Anthony Anderson crying in Black-ish with the caption, “I’m uncomfortable when I sit, when I lay down, when I stand up… I can’t take this no more.” The post was clearly a reflection of how the rapper is feeling as she awaits the arrival of her fourth child.

But it was her response to one fan’s bold question that stole the show. When someone replied asking, “Then why do you keep getting pregnant?” Cardi fired back with her signature bluntness: “Cause I keep f***ing.”

The rapper’s no-BS honesty immediately went viral, with fans applauding her humor and straightforward attitude. This pregnancy marks her fourth child—and her first with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whom she began dating in late 2024.

Cardi also shares three children, daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 1, and son Wave Set, 4, with her estranged husband Offset. The two filed for divorce in July 2024 after seven years of marriage but continue to co-parent.

Despite all the attention surrounding her love life, Cardi has been open about motherhood being her greatest priority. During an appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, she spoke about her hopes for her kids’ future. “It’s about discipline. I want my kids to be better than me,” she said. “Not perfect, because that’s impossible, but smarter, stronger, and more focused.”

As she prepares for baby number four, Cardi shows no signs of slowing down. Her upcoming Little Miss Drama Tour is set to kick off on February 11, 2026, in Palm Desert, California, and wrap up in Atlanta on April 18.