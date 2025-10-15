Atlanta hip-hop group Crime Mob is set to bring their high-energy hits to the 2025 Aces Championship Celebration presented by Ally. The group, best known for their anthem “Knuck If You Buck,” will headline the festivities with a live performance presented by Vegas Tickets. Fans can expect an unforgettable show as the Las Vegas Aces celebrate their latest WNBA title with music, excitement, and championship pride.

The Las Vegas Aces cemented their dynasty with a 97-86 win over the Phoenix Mercury, the Aces completed a Finals sweep to capture their third WNBA championship in four seasons. After securing a dramatic victory on Wednesday to take a 3-0 series lead, Las Vegas showed no signs of letting up in Game 4.

