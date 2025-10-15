Darius McCrary, known to millions as Eddie Winslow from the beloved 90s sitcom Family Matters, is reportedly in serious legal trouble over unpaid child support that could land him behind bars for up to four years.

According to multiple reports, the 49-year-old actor was arrested on October 5 by U.S. Border Patrol near the U.S.-Mexico border. Sources say McCrary was allegedly en route to Mexico for a humanitarian trip to help build homes for the needy when authorities detained him over outstanding legal issues tied to child support payments.

Michigan prosecutors claim McCrary owes more than $95,000 in back child support and failed to stay current on payments even while out on bond from a previous arrest last year. They have since moved to revoke his bond.

McCrary’s attorney, Ann Barlow, insists the actor is being unfairly targeted and that his recent court absences were due to communication errors and health concerns. In court filings from August 2024, she explained that McCrary did not receive proper notice of a June 24 hearing. “The notice was mailed to a PO box that is not regularly checked, rather than his home address,” she said. “If he had traveled across the country to attend that hearing while sick, he would have put others at risk.”

A spokesperson for the actor echoed that sentiment, claiming the notice arrived only after the hearing had taken place. The representative described McCrary as a devoted father who maintains a “bonding, caring, fit, and loving relationship” with his three children, adding that one of them had even lived with him for several years.

McCrary, who maintains his innocence, is expected to appear in court today, October 15, for a hearing that will determine whether he will serve time. His legal team continues to argue that he is being “railroaded” and that the situation stems from procedural errors rather than willful neglect.

The actor, who rose to fame as part of one of television’s most iconic families, now finds himself facing one of the most consequential moments of his life.