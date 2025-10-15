Two weeks after the highly anticipated release of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, the music is generating controversy rather than celebratory reviews. Fans and critics are currently pouring over the album’s lyrics, sparking intense conversations about alleged anti-Black sentiment, primarily focused on the single “Opalite.”

The track “Opalite” has drawn heavy scrutiny for lyrics that appear to be aimed at her current fiancé Travis Kelce’s former Black girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. Social media platforms have become a forum for debate, with many users dissecting the track and accusing Swift of racial insensitivity, suggesting a pattern of behavior in how the pop star addresses women of color in her music.

Gabrielle Union Ignites TikTok Response

The controversy was further amplified by actress Gabrielle Union, who has ignited a viral TikTok trend in response to the album’s content.

Union took to the platform to remix a questionable lyric from another one of Swift’s songs on the album, “Eldest Daughter.” Swift’s original line has been widely quoted and debated, but Union’s remix serves as a direct, powerful rebuttal:

“I’m not a bad bxtch and this isn’t savage…”

The actress’s response quickly gained traction, prompting a viral trend and adding significant weight to the growing public conversation around the album’s lyrical content.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Taylor Swift and her team have yet to issue a statement regarding the claims surrounding the album. The intense backlash surrounding The Life of a Showgirl now threatens to overshadow the musical achievements of the pop star’s 12th studio release.