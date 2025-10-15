Giannis Antetokounmpo is already on trade watch before the NBA season officially begins. But also, the former two-time NBA MVP is looking down the road at the end of his career. Speaking with The 2Night Show on ANT1, Antetokounmpo revealed his post-retirement plans to ditch America and live in Greece. Furthermore, the Greek Freak also plans to retire from basketball on a Greek team.

“I’m 30 years old, I can play in the NBA until I’m 36-38. I’d like to end my career in a Greek team, why not?” he said, according to BasketNews. “I don’t want to live in the United States. As soon as I leave the NBA, I want to return to Greece.

“I could end my career here, whether this team is called Filathlitikos, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, or Aris, I’m talking about all the teams now.”

Start your timer, the Giannis run isn’t that far form being over.