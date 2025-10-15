The worlds of Hip Hop and baseball have always shared more in common than people realize. Both are rooted in competition, fueled by storytelling, and powered by a gritty climb from the bottom that separates the greats from the forgotten. But every now and then, a story surfaces that shows just how closely these two cultures truly intersect. One of the most unexpected links to emerge recently involves Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect TJ Brock and late Chicago rapper King Von.

While the Blue Jays fight to fend off the underdog Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series, Brock has been sidelined for the remainder of the year following Tommy John surgery earlier this season. But his name has now resurfaced online; not for anything related to baseball, but for a growing revelation that has intrigued both Hip Hop fans and baseball followers. Social media detectives uncovered that Brock had a genuine relationship with King Von before the O-Block rapper’s tragic death in 2020.

Clips and photos have surfaced showing Brock, a Cincinnati native, in King Von’s music videos and hanging backstage and on stage with him during performances. Von frequently liked Brock’s pictures on Instagram, further confirming a real connection between the two beyond casual fan interaction and even earned the name “O Block Brock”. TJ also has Von’s signature alter ego immortalized on his leg—a tattoo of the name V Roy, the alias Von used in the streets long before he hit the charts. There is even footage of Brock taking part in Von’s long-standing rivalry by dissing Chicago drill artist Wooski, something only someone close to O-Block’s inner circle would dare engage in.

But it doesn’t stop with King Von. Brock’s ties in Hip Hop run deeper than most expected from a rising Major League arm. He has been seen with Kodak Black and Pooh Shiesty, is followed by Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo, and appears to have genuine industry connections to Memphis heavyweight Blac Youngsta as well. At first glance, it seems wild that a professional athlete from a disciplined sport like baseball would have roots in an aggressive drill rap environment, but modern sports and Hip Hop culture have long been intertwined behind the scenes.

This crossover isn’t new. Over the years, Hip Hop and baseball have collided in fascinating ways. Rappers like Jay-Z and Nas name-dropped Yankees legends in their lyrics, Wu-Tang Clan’s love for the Staten Island Yankees became a borough badge of honor, and former MLB All-Star Carl Crawford even launched a Hip Hop label, 1501 Certified that signed Megan Thee Stallion early in her career. Even today, rappers like Drake, 50 Cent, Fat Joe, and J. Cole are regular faces at MLB games, solidifying the connection between dugouts and the culture.

For someone like TJ Brock, that bridge between baseball and Hip Hop is not just cultural. It is personal. He represents a generation raised on both athletic ambition and street-influenced authenticity. It also shows how impact from the drill scene traveled far beyond neighborhood borders, even reaching a pitcher’s mound in Toronto. Whether Brock returns next season stronger than ever remains to be seen, but one thing is crystal clear: his story sits at the center of a growing movement that continues to merge America’s pastime with the raw pulse of Hip Hop.