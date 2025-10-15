The third annual Caribbean Cultural Diplomats Experience brought Caribbean vibrancy, grace, and creative power to life in spectacular fashion on October 1st. Trinbagonian-based social impact agency Industry 360, in partnership with CultureCon, hosted an unforgettable evening that honoured the lifetime service of two industry-giants – Neal Farinah, Trinidad and Tobago-born celebrity hairstylist to Grammy-winning recording artist Beyoncé, and Petra Roach, seasoned tourism professional and Director of Sales and Marketing at the Wyndham Grand Barbados. Among a cross section of Caribbean thought-leaders, specially-invited guests included Consul General NY of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Andre Laveau; Haitian-American media personality Jessie Woo and Peter Mayers, US Director of Barbados Tourism and Marketing Inc.

The invitation-only dinner embodied the 2025 theme Mille Fleur: The Secret Garden: a lush celebration of Caribbean brilliance blooming in all its creative forms. From the decor to the culinary experience – as well performances by Jamaican favorite Hector Roots Lewis and Tionne Hernandez of Barbados – every detail reflected the spirit of unity and abundance that defines the Caribbean creative landscape.

Receiving his first ever award from a Caribbean-based organization, Neal Farinah emotionally reflected on his life’s work, his previous challenging circumstances, and the importance of receiving the 2025 Cultural Legacy Award. “I never thought in my life that I would get an award or flowers for what I’ve done, but I came to the United States with $35 and a dream, and I’m still dreaming,” the Arima-born legend humbly shared with the capacity audience of Caribbean professionals and allies. Recounting his personal experiences with the living legend who he fondly referred to as ‘his boss’, Farinah explained, “I remember when my mother was dying, Beyoncé told me ‘she’s proud of you’. And I know she’s proud of me now.”

Another marquee moment was the presentation of the Industry 360 Cultural Legacy Award to beloved Caribbean Tourism icon, Petra Roach, which drew thunderous applause from attendees. The newly minted Director of Sales and Marketing at Wyndham Grand Barbados was recognized for her decades-long leadership in positioning the Caribbean as a premier travel and cultural destination.