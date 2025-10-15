On Sunday, October 12, 2025, Jabali Academy held its second annual “Empowering Minds” fundraiser at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Presented by Dr. Jon Carroll and Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the event was sponsored by Warner Bros, the Berlanti Family Foundation, and Abacus Financial. It brought together educators, entertainers, and community leaders to advance Jabali Academy’s mission of opening a K-8 school focused on Africa’s global contributions and community-based education.

The Academy honored WWE superstar Thaddeus Bullard and educator Dr. William Syms for their philanthropic impact. Notable attendees included Yvonne Orji, Daniel Ezra, Alexis Chikaeze, Simone Missick, Kareem Grimes, and Saladin Patterson, among others.

Jabali Academy remains on track to raise $10 million, with full participation from this year’s attendees. Funds will directly support the construction of a state-of-the-art campus in Inglewood, CA.

“We are so thankful for the continued financial support of our village as we work towards opening Jabali Academy and providing an excellent opportunity for Afrocentrically based education in the City of Inglewood,” said Dr. Jon Carroll, Founder and CEO. “The affirmation we’ve received lets us know we’re on the right path.”

Jabali Academy aims to prepare students to become global citizens while affirming their cultural identity through a curriculum rooted in African traditions and academic excellence.