Gotta love these podcasts. Jim Jones and Memphis Bleek linked up for the fifth episode of Artist 2 Artist, and what started as a candid talk about hip hop loyalty quickly turned into a charged moment aimed at G-Unit’s Tony Yayo.

The chat with these two hip hop folk heroes circled around Yayo’s recent comments suggesting that Jay-Z doesn’t “take care of his people,” a statement that clearly didn’t sit well with Bleek, one of Jay’s most loyal day-one affiliates. Sitting across from Jim Jones, Bleek didn’t hesitate to respond.

“That’s why you got people like Yayo saying, ‘Jay don’t take care of his crew,’” Bleek said. “That’s not how it works over here. Nobody’s waiting on another man to feed them. We built our own lanes. We all getting money, we all good.”

The Brooklyn MC’s response struck a chord with the Harlem native, who jumped in to add fuel to the fire. Jim Jones backed Bleek’s statement with his own take on self-sufficiency and authenticity in the rap game, while also throwing a few pointed remarks in Yayo’s direction.

“Everybody wants to talk about who’s getting taken care of,” Jim said. “Real hustlers don’t wait for handouts. You make your own.”

The exchange set off reactions across socials, where fans revisited the long-standing rivalry between Dipset, Roc Nation, and G-Unit. While the conversation carried moments of humor, it also underscored a deeper theme: the difference between dependence and legacy in hip hop.

Neither Yayo nor 50 Cent have responded publicly, but as history shows, when old tensions between these camps get reignited, the culture always pays attention.