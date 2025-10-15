Five months after Kanye “Ye” West publicly vowed to take full custody of his four children, alleging his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family were engaged in human trafficking, the reality of their co-parenting relationship appears to be starkly different.

Kim Kardashian, star of The Kardashians, revealed on the October 15th episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that her children—North (12), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6)—have not had contact with their father in a considerable amount of time.

“I raise the kids full time,” Kardashian explained to host Alex Cooper. “They live with me and I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that and it goes in waves and phases. It’s a lot of work.”

When asked about the last time her children spoke with the “Runaway” rapper, Kim admitted the separation has been ongoing.

“It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him,” she said.

Kardashian emphasized that she will allow their four children to see their father “whenever he’ll call,” and explained that she tries to shield them from the reality of his absence by drawing on his previous lifestyle.

“They always knew that he had a big life traveling before and he was on tour and all of that and that he lives in different countries all the time and loves to live all over the place,” she noted. “So we manage it really well.”

The revelation comes in sharp contrast to the very public attacks Ye launched against his ex-wife earlier this year, including the dramatic custody threats and serious accusations made against her and her family. Despite the emotional difficulty of the situation, Kardashian maintains her focus is on providing a stable routine for the children while never denying their father access when he asks.