Lil Durk may face an anonymous jury in his upcoming federal murder-for-hire trial after prosecutors requested the rare measure, citing concerns about safety and potential intimidation. A federal judge has not yet ruled on the motion, but if granted, it would mark another dramatic development in a case that has already drawn national attention.

Prosecutors argue that the request is necessary due to what they describe as credible threats allegedly made by Durk’s supporters against both a federal judge and a prosecutor involved in the case. Authorities claim the threats began circulating online shortly after Durk’s arrest, prompting heightened security around court personnel. Prosecutors say these actions raise serious concerns that jurors could be subjected to similar pressure or harassment once the trial begins.

In their filing, government attorneys also pointed to what they described as Durk’s “disregard for court rules and security protocols.” They referenced an incident in August 2025 in which Durk was allegedly found in possession of an Apple Watch capable of sending and receiving messages while in federal custody. According to prosecutors, Durk attempted to damage the watch to prevent investigators from accessing its contents. They say the episode demonstrates his “willingness to impede the judicial process.”

Federal prosecutors also emphasized the rapper’s financial reach and influence through his record label and hip-hop collective Only The Family (OTF), which they described in court documents as having “expansive reach” and being “associated with violent activity.” They argue these factors make it necessary to shield jurors’ identities to preserve the integrity of the trial.

Lil Durk, whose legal name is Durk Derrick Banks, was arrested in October 2024 and charged in a federal murder-for-hire conspiracy. The charges stem from an August 2022 shooting in Los Angeles that targeted fellow rapper Quando Rondo. While Rondo survived, his cousin, 23-year-old Saviay’a Robinson, was shot and killed. Prosecutors allege Durk ordered and financed the attack as retaliation for the 2020 killing of his friend and frequent collaborator King Von.

The trial was originally set to begin in October 2025 but has been pushed back to January 2026 as the court continues to review pretrial motions. If convicted, Durk could face life in federal prison.

Anonymous juries are typically reserved for extreme cases involving organized crime, terrorism, or defendants accused of witness intimidation or obstruction. While legal experts note that anonymous juries are controversial because they may imply to jurors that a defendant is dangerous, courts have allowed them when juror safety is a legitimate concern.

The judge is expected to issue a decision on the prosecution’s request in the coming weeks. Durk has pleaded not guilty to all charges.