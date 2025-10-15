Major U.S. News Networks Reject Pentagon’s New Press Policy

CNN, Fox News, ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News have jointly refused to sign the Pentagon’s new press policy, calling it a threat to press freedom.

In a joint statement, the networks said the policy “restricts journalists’ ability to keep the nation and the world informed of important national security issues.” They added that the policy “is without precedent and threatens core journalistic protections.”

According to Variety, the five networks, along with outlets such as The New York Times, Reuters, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and Politico, join in rejecting the policy. Reporters have until Tuesday to sign the agreement or risk losing Pentagon access.

Only One America News Network, a biased pro-Trump developed outlet, has agreed to the new rules, now under the “U.S. Department of War.”