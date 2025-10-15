Mal is weighing in on Drake’s ongoing legal battle with Universal Music Group, saying fans shouldn’t assume the case is finished just because a judge dismissed it.

Speaking with Rory on their podcast, the media personality said Drake’s legal team is preparing to appeal the decision after Judge Jeannette A. Vargas ruled that Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” was not defamatory. “People need to understand this isn’t done,” Mal said. “His lawyers are going to appeal and take it to another level. If you had evidence proving your side, would you just walk away?”

Mal tells Rory that the Drake lawsuit vs UMG is far from over despite the judge dismissing the defamation lawsuit related to Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us."song pic.twitter.com/g2u9B9v8fX — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) October 14, 2025

Drake’s attorneys confirmed those plans, telling Pitchfork, “We intend to appeal today’s ruling, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it.”

Judge Vargas threw out the case last Thursday, ruling that Lamar’s diss record could not reasonably be interpreted as stating factual claims about Drake. The ruling stated that “Not Like Us” falls within the bounds of artistic expression in a rap feud, where “incendiary language and offensive accusations” are part of the culture.

Drake had accused UMG of defamation for promoting the track, which refers to him as a “pedophile.” However, the judge determined that listeners understood the song as performance, not a factual allegation.

Universal Music Group responded with confidence after the dismissal, calling the lawsuit “an affront to artistic freedom.” In a statement, the company said, “We’re pleased with the court’s decision and look forward to continuing our work promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

Still, Mal believes the rapper’s team isn’t backing down anytime soon. With the appeal already in motion, he says this legal feud between Drake and the label might just be entering its next round.