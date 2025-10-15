Mario is addressing the viral clip from his Big Fresno Fair performance that lit up socials over the weekend. The R&B star took to the Gram to explain that his heated exchange with a cameraman during his October 12 show was a misunderstanding, not an outburst.

“People are misinformed about the Fresno situation,” Mario wrote in a series of posts. The singer said he arrived at the venue only minutes before taking the stage and was unaware that a videographer had been approved to film his set. “I didn’t know who he was or that he was supposed to be there,” he explained. “When I saw him moving around me onstage, it completely threw off my concentration.”

Mid-performance, Mario stopped the show and told the cameraman to leave the stage, a moment that was captured on video and spread across socials within hours. Some fans criticized the reaction, while others defended him for asserting control over his stage.

After the clip gained traction, Mario clarified that his frustration came from miscommunication, not ego. “I’m human,” he said. “My shows are about connecting with my fans, and I never want anything to get in the way of that.”

The “Let Me Love You” singer ended his statement by thanking the audience in Fresno for their support and promising to keep delivering the same level of energy and authenticity he’s known for.