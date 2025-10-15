The Portland Fire announced the hiring of Ashley Battle as Vice President of Basketball Operations, Strategy and Innovation. Battle will lead basketball operations, overseeing roster construction, player development, and analytics initiatives as the franchise prepares for its 2026 return. She will report to General Manager Vanja Černivec, helping shape the Fire’s competitive and innovative vision.

“It’s exciting to be part of a franchise that’s reimagining what player development and team culture can look like,” said Battle. “The Fire is building something special, and I’m proud to contribute to that vision.”

Černivec praised her addition, noting, “Ashley’s multi-dimensional experience uniquely positions her to help the Fire build a modern, holistic women’s basketball organization.”

A Pittsburgh native and University of Connecticut standout, Battle won three NCAA championships and was named Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 2003. She played six WNBA seasons, primarily with the New York Liberty, before transitioning into front-office and media roles with Nike, the NBA, and the Boston Celtics organization.