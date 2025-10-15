The case surrounding the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas has deepened in Los Angeles, prompting new attention from law enforcement and private investigators. The teen’s remains were discovered near a Tesla registered to singer d4vd, whose real name has not been released by authorities. The connection has fueled public concern while officials continue to stress that the artist is not currently a suspect.

Property owner Mladen Trifunovic, who leased the home to d4vd, confirmed he has hired a private investigator to assist in gathering information. “Our investigator’s work is still underway, and I have no findings to share yet,” Trifunovic told reporters. He expressed sympathy for the Rivas family and said he remains in full cooperation with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages as detectives work to build a full timeline of events. Officials from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the cause and manner of Rivas’s death have not yet been determined. Authorities believe the incident took place several weeks before the remains were found.

While investigators have not clarified whether d4vd and Rivas knew each other, they are reviewing every potential lead. “We are pursuing all credible information,” said a police spokesperson, who urged the public to contact the Robbery-Homicide Division or submit tips through LA Crime Stoppers.

Law enforcement officials continue to highlight the need for community cooperation as they analyze evidence and witness statements. The case remains active, with both police and private investigators working to uncover what led to the young girl’s tragic death.