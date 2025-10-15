Remy Ma Is Building Her Own Stage: Inside the Launch of Remy Network

The Bronx’s own Remy Ma has never been one to wait for permission. From bars to battle rap, she’s earned her stripes — and now, she’s taking ownership to the next level with the upcoming launch of Remy Network, a streaming platform created by the culture, for the culture.

Dropping Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025, Remy Network will feature original shows, documentaries, reality series, and live performances that amplify authentic voices in hip-hop, entrepreneurship, and entertainment.

Co-founded alongside Roberto “Rush” Evans and Steven Ward, and powered by OTTera, the platform will run as a free, ad-supported service — giving creators a global stage without subscription fees or gatekeepers.

One of the network’s cornerstone programs will be Chrome 23, Remy’s all-female battle rap league that has already changed the game for women in hip-hop. Now, it’s finding a permanent home on Remy Network — where battle rap meets streaming power.

Remy describes her vision as “a home for creativity and collaboration — where our stories can shine on our terms.”

From the stage to the screen, Remy continues to flip the industry’s playbook — proving that when you own the platform, you own the power.