The University of South Carolina has announced that its Department of Sport and Entertainment Management will now be known as the David and Nicole Tepper Department of Sport and Entertainment Management, following a $5 million gift from The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation.

Approved by the university’s Board of Trustees, the naming recognizes the Teppers’ ongoing partnership with USC through the Tepper Scholars Program. The new endowment will permanently fund scholarships that provide tuition support, mentorship, and professional development opportunities for high-achieving students. The gift will also establish Tepper Professors of Practice, bringing leading industry professionals into USC classrooms.

“We are honored to partner with the University of South Carolina in advancing opportunities for the next generation of leaders in sports and entertainment,” said David and Nicole Tepper. “By investing in students through scholarships, mentorship, and access to industry expertise, we can help create lasting impact.”

The department, already the largest of its kind in the United States, now becomes the only named sport and entertainment management department in the nation. It ranks among the top 10 programs nationally and globally for its undergraduate and graduate offerings.

Dean Michael Sagas called the gift “visionary,” emphasizing its impact on student access and faculty excellence.

Since 2020, the Tepper Scholars Program has enabled USC students to gain hands-on experience with organizations such as ESPN, the Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte FC, while fostering community engagement and career readiness.