Days after securing their place in WNBA history, three-time champion and Las Vegas Aces superstar guard, Jackie Young, traded her game uniform for a different kind of uniform, celebrating the franchise’s third title in four years by working a celebratory “shift” at the Raising Cane’s Las Vegas Flagship Restaurant.

The Aces cemented their dynasty last Friday, sweeping the Phoenix Mercury with a decisive 97-86 victory to claim the WNBA Championship. Young, the “Silent Assassin,” was instrumental in that success, contributing to a record-breaking season that solidifies the Aces as one of the most electrifying teams in modern sports.

The celebration was unique: rather than a quiet night off, Young jumped behind the front counter and into the kitchen, serving Chicken Fingers and sweet tea to a rush of eager fans. Known for her calm focus and precision on the court, she brought that same cool composure to her new role. Her “court vision” proved perfect for spotting the next order, and her teamwork mentality fit seamlessly with the Cane’s Crew, complete with high-fives and triumphant “Let’s Go Aces!” chants.

The Standard of a Champion

In a press conference following her unconventional celebration, Young reflected on a season that was anything but easy.

“The season started out pretty rough,” Young admitted. “Being .500 and then getting beat by 53 points to then being able to string together 17 wins in a row… This year we kind of had to claw our way back into it.”

While her previous two championships saw the Aces dominate wire-to-wire, this one proved a testament to the team’s resolve. The guard emphasized that the expectation has fundamentally shifted for the franchise.

“You think about just getting one (championship) and sometimes it takes your whole career, but now Aces basketball is the standard. Every time we come into training camp, we know that we’re prepping to win a championship.”

When asked about the constant spotlight and expectation, Young offered a powerful perspective for young women everywhere: “Pressure is a privilege. It’s a good thing, it means that things matter. At the same time, I’m just trying to set a good example and be the standard.” She added, “I know whenever I was a little girl, I looked up to Candace Parker and so if I can just be this person that the little girls look up to then it means I’m doing something right.”

The Go-To Order and a Call from the Top

Naturally, no Raising Cane’s shift is complete without revealing her favorite order.

“I usually get a Box Combo, sometimes a Caniac Combo if I’m really hungry, and then I get extra Cane’s Sauce. I’m a big dipper, so I need like three sauces and I finish it off with a sweet tea,” she confessed, making it clear the late-night hours are a major draw. “I honestly eat Cane’s a lot after games, they stay open late so it’s my go-to.”

The ultimate congratulatory moment came during her shift when she FaceTimed Raising Cane’s owner and founder, Todd Graves. Graves praised the team’s perseverance: “They had a challenging season, but persevered and remained focused on the endgame and it was incredible watching their journey… I’ve loved seeing the WNBA gain traction and am excited to see the support continue to grow.”

With her third championship ring and the unwavering pride of Las Vegas behind her, Jackie Young is celebrating her latest historic achievement with the fans, a pile of Chicken Fingers, and the certainty that the Aces dynasty is here to stay. Let’s Go Aces!

