Another day, another lawsuit tied to the A$AP Mob circle. A$AP Relli has officially hired new attorneys as his civil case against A$AP Rocky heads toward trial. The dispute stems from a 2022 incident in Los Angeles where Relli claims Rocky allegedly fired a gun at him during an argument. The trial is set to begin on January 12, 2026, marking another high-stakes courtroom chapter in their long-running feud.

Earlier this year, Rocky was acquitted on two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, a verdict that cleared him of potential prison time. The Harlem-born rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, expressed relief in court after being found not guilty, thanking the judge and jury for “saving my life.”

But while the criminal case is closed, the legal drama continues. Relli, who initially represented himself, has now brought on attorneys Aaron Morris and Andrew Robertson to lead his civil suit. Court records reveal the new legal team is preparing aggressively, signaling that both sides are fully committed to seeing the case through.

Rocky’s lawyer, Wogai Mohmand, confirmed that Relli’s side has not made any settlement offers, and the court has since urged both parties to attempt mediation before the end of the year. Judge William F. Fahey, presiding over the case, advised both camps to hold private discussions by December 10 to explore a possible resolution before trial begins.

“We have a firm trial date about two months away. We’re going to try to settle this case,” Judge Fahey stated in court, emphasizing the need for progress.

With the January trial approaching, all eyes are once again on A$AP Rocky as the legal showdown between the two former collaborators moves closer to unfolding in public view.