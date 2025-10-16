Coco Jones Releases Live “Passport” Performance from Why Not More? (MORE!)

GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and actress Coco Jones has unveiled a captivating live performance video for “Passport,” a standout from her chart-topping deluxe album Why Not More? (MORE!).

The performance showcases Jones’ powerful vocals and emotional depth, reaffirming her place as one of contemporary R&B’s leading voices. The deluxe edition of Why Not More? features seven new tracks, including “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” Remix featuring Leon Thomas and “Other Side of Love” with Alicia Keys.

Earlier this year, Coco partnered with COLORSXSTUDIOS for a striking A COLORS SHOW rendition of “Other Side of Love,” earning widespread acclaim for her vocal control and raw emotion.

Jones also wrapped her Why Not More? Tour, selling out shows across North America and Europe and further cementing her reputation as a commanding live performer. With the “Passport” live video, Coco continues to showcase her artistry, connecting with fans worldwide through authenticity and soul.