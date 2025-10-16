Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records artist Doechii kicked off her sold-out ‘Live from the Swamp Tour’ last night at Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, opening with an electrifying performance structured around four “lessons.” Lesson One featured “STANKA POOH,” “BULLDOG,” and “BOILED PEANUTS” from her GRAMMY® Award-winning Best Rap Album Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Throughout the night, Doechii energized the crowd with fan favorites such as “NISSAN ALTIMA,” “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” and her acclaimed singles “Spookie Coochie” and “Anxiety.” She also delivered a remix mashup of her viral hit “Persuasive” with Charli XCX’s “360.” Making the performance even more special, Doechii’s two sisters joined her as dancers, marking their debut on tour.

The ‘Live from the Swamp Tour’ follows a standout summer festival run, including viral performances at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Austin City Limits. Her Lollapalooza set sparked social media buzz after she announced the tour by driving off in an albino alligator–wrapped car, part of a nationwide teaser campaign featuring giant gator installations across major cities.

The headline run sold out within minutes, breaking single-day sales records for Live Nation venues in seven cities, including Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta. The tour continues Friday in Toronto and will visit major cities through November 10, closing at Seattle’s WAMU Theater.

For full tour details, visit livefromtheswamp.com.