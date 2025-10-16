Drake is good for a subliminal or sneak diss as they say nowadays. A new snippet from his upcoming project ICEMAN has gone viral, and fans across socials believe the Toronto superstar is taking a calculated jab at A$AP Rocky.

NEW DRAKE SNIPPET 🚨🚨



— "Talk about Drake and you get a whole lot, talk about Drake and you get you some streams"pic.twitter.com/zmzNezs7wk — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) October 16, 2025

The leaked clip captures Drake delivering a calm but cutting verse over a haunting instrumental. “Talk about Drake and you get a whole lot, talk about Drake and you get you some streams,” he raps before landing a line that immediately had listeners raising eyebrows: “Man how the f*** is your day one gonna testify so you can sit in a box, either you ain’t never did s*** for your brothers or they must’ve forgot.”

Fans online were quick to connect the dots, suggesting the lyrics allude to Rocky’s ongoing legal battle involving his former A$AP Mob associate, Relli. The case, centered around a 2022 shooting incident in Los Angeles, has already sparked conversations about loyalty and betrayal within the crew. Drake’s mention of “testifying” and “day ones” felt a little too pointed for coincidence, at least according to listeners dissecting every bar on X.

The timing has also raised eyebrows. A$AP Rocky has previously thrown subtle shots at Drake in interviews and verses, and this feels like the Toronto rapper’s quiet but deliberate response. Known for strategic wordplay and subliminals instead of direct callouts, Drake’s tone on ICEMAN is cold and deliberate, fueling speculation that this is more than just a random verse.

Whether this marks a new feud or simply part of ICEMAN’s rollout remains to be seen. Drake has already previewed snippets of “Which One,” “What Did I Miss?” and “DOG HOUSE,” and fans are calling this latest tease his most personal yet. No release date has been announced, but one thing is clear, Drake’s next phase is already heating up, even under all that ice.