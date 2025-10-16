Fear of God Athletics Launches Fall/Winter 2025 Collection with New II Basketball

Fear of God Athletics has announced the debut of its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, continuing the evolution of its partnership with adidas. Shot by photographer Nadav Kander, the campaign features Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent, five-star prospect Caleb Holt, and professional basketball player Frank Jackson. The trio highlights the new II Basketball in Wonder Oxide alongside the brand’s latest apparel offering.

The II Basketball in Wonder Oxide marks the fifth colorway of the silhouette and embodies the shared vision of performance and minimalist design between the Fear of God and adidas partnership.

The 16-piece apparel collection redefines modern sportswear through Fear of God’s refined perspective. Made with breathable, high-quality materials such as cotton fleece, quick-dry jersey, suede fleece, high-performance stretch, and stretch woven fabrics, the lineup includes hoodies, crewnecks, tanks, tees, sweatpants, shorts, and leggings. Each piece is designed for versatility, transitioning effortlessly from athletic performance to everyday wear.

The Fear of God Athletics Fall/Winter 2025 collection launches globally on October 17 at 12 PM PST. It will be available through the adidas CONFIRMED app, fearofgod.com, and select adidas global retailers. The II Basketball Lo will retail for $180, while the Hi version will be priced at $200.