Well, guess who ICE just arrested now. Get this, a suburban Chicago police officer has been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after officials say he has been living in the United States unlawfully for nearly a decade.

Unreal.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the officer, identified as Radule Bojovic, is a native of Montenegro who entered the country on a tourist visa that expired in 2015. Authorities say he was “encountered during a targeted enforcement action” as part of an ongoing ICE operation in Illinois focused on immigration violations.

Bojovic reportedly per earns DHS said records also show his total earnings this year cost taxpayers $205,707, including $9,276 for FICA/Medicare taxes.

But he’s a cop, so how is this going after the bad guy criminals? Make it make sense.

Bojovic was reportedly arrested Thursday morning in Hanover Park, where he had recently joined the local police force. Just weeks earlier, the Hanover Park Police Department shared a post on Facebook celebrating his graduation from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy. The department stated that Bojovic had begun “an intensive 15 weeks of field training and evaluation” as he prepared to officially serve the community.

The arrest comes on the heels of another high-profile ICE case in the Midwest. In September, federal agents detained the superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district, alleging that he had been living in the country illegally since the early 2000s. That individual was later charged in a separate case involving firearms violations.

As for Bojovic, ICE has not yet announced whether removal proceedings have been initiated. The Hanover Park Police Department has not released an official statement regarding his employment status following the arrest.

Wonder if this will be a game changer because it’s apparent Bojovic is not your average ICE target. So makes you wonder, who’s next.