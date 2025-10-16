Today, 4x GRAMMY-nominated Bronx rapper Ice Spice releases the official music video for her latest single, “Baddie Baddie,” via 10K Projects and Capitol Records. The visual is directed by New York City filmmakers George and Frederick Buford, known as The Evil Twins, who previously directed hits like “Gimmie A Light,” “Deli,” and her platinum-certified collaboration with PinkPantheress, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2.”

Produced by Ice Spice’s longtime collaborator RiotUSA, who also produced her gold-certified breakout hit “Munch (Feelin U),” “Baddie Baddie” samples M.I.A.’s iconic track “Bad Girls.” The single continues to showcase Ice Spice’s signature energy and style, blending bold lyricism with a memorable, era-defining sample.

The release solidifies Ice Spice’s status as one of New York’s leading rap voices while demonstrating her ability to merge contemporary hip-hop with classic influences. Fans can stream the video across all major platforms now.