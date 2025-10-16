Kid Cudi’s “Maui Wowie” is experiencing a massive resurgence, with global Spotify streams up more than 1,080% since September 5. The track has driven over 2.7 million new listener discoveries, 65% of which come from Gen Z audiences. Since early September, Gen Z discoveries of Kid Cudi have risen by more than 120%. After debuting on Spotify’s Viral 50 – USA chart on September 17, “Maui Wowie” made a major leap to #34 just two days later. As of October 14, the song now stands at #8, marking one of the biggest viral comebacks of the fall season.