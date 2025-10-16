Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Once Gave Away Their Lamborghinis During a Mental Episode

Kim Kardashian is pulling back the curtain on her relationship with Kanye West. Puling up to the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim K revealed Ye once gave away their Lamborghinis during a mental episode, adding to not feeling safe.

“Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically, just like maybe emotionally or even, you know, financially,” she explained. “I would like come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis and I’d come home and they’d all be gone if he was in an episode. And I’d be like, ‘Oh, wait. Where’s all our cars? Like, my new car?’ And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.”

You can see clips from the interview below.