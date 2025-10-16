Lil Nas X was recently spotted in Los Angeles appearing relaxed and composed after weeks of headlines surrounding his arrest.

As first reported by our friends at TMZ, the Montero artist was seen in Santa Monica wearing a denim jacket, jeans, and cowboy boots, reportedly stopping by a local park before driving off in a white Jeep. It marked his first public sighting since the viral incident that led to multiple criminal charges.

According to official reports, the 26-year-old rapper was detained after a chaotic encounter in the San Fernando Valley where police say he was walking through the area unclothed and became combative when approached by officers. He was later charged with three counts of battery on a police officer causing injury and one count of resisting an executive officer. Authorities also stated that he appeared to be under the influence during the encounter, leading to a brief hospital evaluation before he was transferred to jail.

The wild and sad ordeal has sparked concern from fans and family alike. His father, Robert Stafford, shared that fame has deeply impacted his son’s mental health, explaining, “The pressures of fame buckled my son’s brain.” He emphasized the challenges of navigating sudden global success at such a young age.

But here’s the thing, Lil Nas X is scheduled to appear in court on November 18 to face the charges. Despite the serious circumstances, his calm appearance in Santa Monica has given supporters hope that he is beginning to find stability again. For now, many are wishing the Old Town Road star strength and healing as he works through this difficult chapter in his life.