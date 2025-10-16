2K has announced that NBA 2K26 Season 2 launches this Friday, October 17, bringing a fresh wave of content, rewards, and challenges across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. The launch coincides with the start of the 2025–2026 NBA season, giving players a chance to sharpen their skills and compete for virtual glory alongside cover stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Angel Reese, and Carmelo Anthony.

In MyCAREER, players can earn rewards such as the level 18 Low Rider Car, Denver Nuggets Mascot ‘Rocky’ at level 19, Max +2 Badge Perk at levels 30 and 35, and a Gilgeous-Alexander Backwards Jersey at level 37. On October 20, the Wear & Earn event will grant a 2XREP bonus for sporting NBA jerseys in The City.

The Park moves to a rooftop court in City Heights, offering an elevated venue for squad battles and high-flying dunks. MyTEAM expands with new NBA and WNBA cards, including Shaedon Sharpe, Goran Dragić, Joe Johnson, Courtney Vandersloot, and Chris Bosh. Players can earn Game Changer cards, MTP, and 90+ OVR premium packs throughout the Season Rewards track.

The W Online continues with weekly and seasonal rewards, including Halloween-themed items, clothing bundles, VC, and player cards. The Season 2 Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass offer 40 additional levels of unlockable content, including eerie cosmetics, VC, Skill Boosts, and premium rewards like the Digital Charge Cape and Platinum Grillz.

Season 2 also introduces the Greatest Hits soundtrack, celebrating iconic NBA 2K tracks curated by the 2K music team. NBA 2K26 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

For full details, visit the latest Courtside Report at https://nba.2k.com/2k25/.