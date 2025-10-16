Well, this is not a surprise when you consider the climate of the country. NBC News is under fire after reports surfaced that the network has laid off the majority of its journalists dedicated to diversity coverage. According to The Wrap, roughly 150 employees were let go this week, including nearly all staffers from NBC BLK, NBC Asian America, NBC Latino, and NBC OUT, all platforms focused on amplifying stories from historically underrepresented communities.

Although NBC says it will continue publishing stories related to these audiences, the network has reportedly disbanded the dedicated teams that built those verticals from the ground up. Sources told The Wrap that only about five staffers will remain to contribute to those sections, a dramatic reduction from the previous full editorial teams.

The cuts represent approximately seven percent of NBC News’ workforce of two thousand employees and around two percent of the larger NBCU News Group. One insider claimed the layoffs were not targeted but were part of a broader corporate effort to streamline operations amid tightening budgets.

The timing of the move comes as NBCUniversal prepares for a major restructuring, separating MSNBC and CNBC into a new entity called Versant. The transition, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, is said to be part of a strategic overhaul under NBC News Group Chairman Cesar Conde. Employees impacted by the downsizing are reportedly receiving sixty days’ notice, severance pay, and job placement assistance.

A source close to the situation told THR that the layoffs were driven by multiple factors, including NBC News’ decision to stop providing newsgathering support for CNBC and MSNBC, along with larger financial challenges facing the media industry.

The decision to cut these diversity-focused teams has prompted heavy discussion across socials, with many questioning how NBC can maintain authentic representation in its storytelling after dismantling the very teams built to ensure it.