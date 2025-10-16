Nike is officially renaming its World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, to honor the man who helped build the company into a global symbol of sport. The roughly 400-acre property will now be known as the Philip H. Knight Campus, recognizing the legacy of co-founder and Chairman Emeritus Phil Knight.

Nike President and CEO Elliott Hill announced the change in an all-staff email marking his one-year anniversary in the role. Hill described the renaming as more than a symbolic gesture, calling it a living tribute to Knight’s “restless, bold, and forever believing” spirit.

“This is more than a name change,” Hill said. “It’s a tribute to the man whose vision created a global movement. And it’s a reminder to everyone who walks these paths and runs these fields of what can happen when belief meets action.”

The Philip H. Knight Campus represents a new chapter for the company’s Beaverton base, which for more than 35 years has been known simply as Nike’s World Headquarters. Knight originally envisioned the campus in the late 1980s as a connected community of buildings inspired by traditional college layouts, complete with walking trails, shared spaces, and athletic fields.

When the campus first opened in 1990, Nike employees moved from scattered offices across Portland into six athlete-named buildings honoring legends like Michael Jordan, Steve Prefontaine, and Joan Benoit Samuelson. Over the decades, Nike’s explosive growth led to expansions that added facilities named after Ken Griffey Jr., Mia Hamm, Jerry Rice, and Pete Sampras.

Recent additions include the LeBron James Innovation Center, opened in 2021, and the 1-million-square-foot Serena Williams Building, completed in 2022. Together, they reflect Nike’s ongoing commitment to creativity and performance.

The renaming takes effect immediately, with new signage expected over the next year. Nike plans to celebrate the name change with a special event honoring Knight in spring 2026.