PrizePicks, a leading sports entertainment operator in North America, has launched its latest basketball campaign, “It’s Good to Be Right,” featuring Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Candace Parker alongside comedians Sam Richardson and Drew “Druski” Desbordes. The campaign, developed with advertising agency Preacher, highlights The PrizePicks Feed, a new social feature that allows players to see and copy friends’ picks in real time.

In the campaign’s main spot, Richardson demonstrates the ease of using The Feed by copying Iverson’s lineup, humorously mimicking his basketball IQ and signature headband. Iverson said the campaign lets him bring his style to fans, emphasizing hoops, culture, and fun.

Parker and Druski appear in a series of spots showcasing their contrasting personalities. In “Original,” Druski struggles to make his picks on time while Parker demonstrates how simple it is to use The Feed, highlighting teamwork and social interaction in the app.

PrizePicks recently expanded its social features, combining player profiles with a community feed for interactive debates and real-time engagement. The company also emphasizes Responsible Gaming, earning iCAP accreditation from the National Council on Problem Gambling in 2025, becoming the first fantasy sports operator to receive the certification.