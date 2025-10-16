Grammy-nominated R&B artist Summer Walker has officially announced her third studio album, Finally Over It, the final chapter in her acclaimed Over It trilogy. The project, released through LVRN and Interscope Records, arrives on November 14.

Fans began speculating after Summer released a 90s-inspired commercial through The Shade Room, directing viewers to call a hotline for “emotional compensation” for their patience. Shortly after, her album covers were blurred out across streaming platforms, signaling the start of the rollout.

Summer continued to build anticipation by participating in a lie detector test, where she fielded questions about the upcoming album and her personal life. The test revealed that rapper Latto will appear on the album, one song centers on an ex, and that Summer still believes in love. It also confirmed the November 14 release date.

While the album cover is still under wraps, Finally Over It will include her recent single “Heart Of A Woman.” The project brings closure to the narrative that began with 2019’s Over It and continued with 2021’s Still Over It, as Summer transforms heartbreak into reflection and empowerment.

Since her last release, Walker’s career has continued to thrive. She performed at Wireless Festival in London, won a BET Her Award, and joined Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller on their sold-out stadium tour. Her viral 2025 VMAs appearance and chart-topping collaborations on Cardi B’s Am I The Drama? have cemented her place as one of R&B’s most essential voices.