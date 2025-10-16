Tony Yayo has once again found himself at the center of a rap exchange, this time taking a playful shot at Jim Jones following the Harlem rapper’s recent interview with Memphis Bleek. During their conversation on Artist 2 Artist, Jim took aim at Yayo over remarks he made about Jay-Z and his protégés and Yayo clearly caught wind of it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DP1tkK5CO9I/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=15ad3292-2b60-4281-aba6-21f4f5cf52cb

Not long after the clip circulated online, Yayo took to the Gram and reposted the vintage video for “Do It Right,” a 2009 track featuring French Montana and Max B. The post came from the popular account @pvtlstd_ and immediately had fans speculating that it was a deliberate move to taunt Jim Jones, given Max B’s long and well-documented feud with him.

The tension between Yayo and Jones recently reignited after Yayo’s appearance on Club Shay Shay, where he told host Shannon Sharpe that Jay-Z never truly helps artists under his wing. That statement led to Jim Jones defending Memphis Bleek and firing back with a jab of his own, saying, “Tell your man 50 to send you an ounce or something,” implying Yayo relies heavily on his G-Unit brother, 50 Cent.

Jones didn’t stop there, calling Yayo’s remarks hypocritical and pointing out that he himself has benefitted from loyalty and long-term alliances, something Yayo should understand well.

Yayo’s repost of a Max B record added extra layers to the back-and-forth, especially as Jim Jones has recently spoken publicly about the possibility of reconciling with Max once the Harlem rapper is released from prison. Whether Yayo’s post was pure coincidence or calculated timing, fans on socials saw it as classic G-Unit energy, a subtle but sharp reminder that Yayo still knows how to make noise without saying a word.