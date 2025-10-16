Trippie Redd’s 2016 collaboration with Diplo, “Wish,” has entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, debuting at #88 more than seven years after its original release. The resurgence comes after the song became a viral sensation on social media, driven in part by clips from Trippie’s dramatic 2019 Audiomack Trap Symphony performance.

“Wish” has struck a chord with fans for its emotional and nostalgic qualities. Its lyrics, “Baby, what you wishin’ for? Maybe you should wish it more,” have inspired reflections on the past, with listeners sharing stories of personal growth, relationships, and family milestones since 2019. Couples revisit early memories together, mothers marvel at how their children have grown, and siblings reminisce about life under the same roof.

The track’s late entry onto the charts underscores Trippie Redd’s enduring impact on the SoundCloud rap era and demonstrates the power of social media in reviving older songs for a new wave of listeners. Fans continue to celebrate both the song and its cultural resonance.