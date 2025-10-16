Multi-hyphenate artist, songwriter and musician, Ty Dolla $ign has fans guessing after offering a mysterious update on where things stand between him and Ye. Once one of music’s most seamless creative duos, their partnership now seems uncertain following months of tension and public distance.

In a recent sit-down with the great team at Complex, Ty was asked directly about his connection with Ye, and his response raised more questions than it answered. “6 7,” he said, pausing before quickly adding, “I don’t really wanna talk about it, next one.” The brief reply left listeners puzzled, with many wondering if it hinted at conflict or unfinished business between the two artists.

Ty and Ye’s chemistry has produced standout collaborations in the past, from chart-topping singles to entire projects that blurred the lines between hip hop, gospel, and experimental R&B. But in recent interviews, Ty has sounded increasingly detached. While discussing the status of Vultures 3, the next installment in their collaborative series, he gave another cryptic comment: “There was a lot of music that was done… but, uh… 6 7.”

Fans online immediately began speculating about what the numbers could mean with some suggesting they refer to track listings or private messages between the two, while others believe they reflect a coded response to personal fallout.

Their rift reportedly dates back to February, when Ye’s polarizing posts on socials drew heavy criticism. Ty, who has largely stayed out of controversy throughout his career, publicly tweeted, “I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY,” followed by a series of multiracial fist emojis. The statement was widely interpreted as a quiet rebuke of Ye’s comments.

Ye later addressed the situation in a conversation with DJ Akademiks, suggesting that Ty allowed outside influences to shape his reaction. “You letting these n***as put words in your mouth,” he said, implying their disagreement should have remained private.

For now, neither artist has confirmed whether Vultures 3 will see the light of day. But one thing is clear—the once effortless creative rhythm between Ty Dolla $ign and Ye has hit a complex and uncertain note.