Grammy-nominated artist Wale has released “Mirroronnabenz” with producer BNYX, the latest single from his upcoming eighth studio album, everything is a lot., set for November 14, 2025 via Def Jam Recordings.

The track is Wale’s third single of 2025, following “Blanco” in March and “Where to Start” in June. Produced by chart-topping BNYX, “Mirroronnabenz” is one of Wale’s most introspective songs to date, blending a rhythmic hook with sharp, reflective lyricism.

On the single, Wale explores themes of identity, success, and self-worth, revisiting early ambitions and the pressures of fame. The repeated mantra, “You deserve everything you do,” serves as both affirmation and a reminder of self-love amid challenges.

With “Mirroronnabenz,” Wale offers listeners a window into his personal journey while setting the tone for the forthcoming album, promising a deeply honest and reflective record from the DMV icon.