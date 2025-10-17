Acclaimed director and producer David Serero announces the release of his latest film, “AKON: From Africa to the World”, a captivating and emotional portrait of global music icon Akon, tracing his extraordinary journey from his African origins to worldwide fame.

In this revealing film, Akon returns to his roots, both spiritually and culturally, sharing how his Senegalese heritage has shaped his vision, music, and humanitarian mission. Through an in-depth, exclusive interview, the documentary explores Akon’s upbringing in Africa, the values instilled by his family, and his ongoing commitment to the continent through projects like Akon Lighting Africa and the development of Akon City.

Directed by David Serero, known for his dynamic storytelling, award-winning films on influential figures, and cinematographic style, “From Africa to the World” celebrates the pride, resilience, and creativity of an artist who never forgot his roots.

“Akon embodies the spirit of modern Africa, proud of his roots, inspired by his heritage, and determined to build a brighter future for the next generations,” says director David Serero.

“This film is not about fame; it’s about identity, purpose, and showing the true spirit of how Africans have sacrificed their own dreams to help others. We have so much to learn from Akon.”

Watch the Trailer:

About the Film

“Akon: From Africa to the World” is a cinematic journey that spans Dakar, Atlanta, and New York, revealing the man behind the music, a visionary whose heart remains deeply connected to Africa. From the rhythms of his childhood to his global achievements, the film highlights Akon’s mission to empower and redefine Africa’s image on the international stage.

About AKON

Akon (born Aliaune Thiam) is a Senegalese-American singer, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur who rose to global fame with multi-platinum hits such as “Lonely,” “Smack That,” and “Don’t Matter.” Beyond his chart-topping music career, Akon has become a symbol of African empowerment, using his influence to promote sustainable development and innovation across the continent.

Through his groundbreaking initiative, Akon Lighting Africa, he has brought electricity to millions of people in rural communities across more than 15 African countries. His visionary project, Akon City, aims to create a futuristic, eco-friendly urban hub in Senegal powered by renewable energy and blockchain technology. A true global citizen, Akon’s work bridges cultures, uniting the worlds of music, business, and social progress, all while honoring his deep connection to his African roots.

About David Serero

David Serero is an award-winning director and producer whose acclaimed films include “Rocancourt,” “The United States of Elie Tahari,” “Richard Orlinski: The Art Documentary,” “Welcome to my roots: The Jeff Hamilton story,” and more. His films have received nationwide theatrical distribution, premiered at major festivals and on global platforms, earning him a reputation for bringing the human stories of iconic personalities to life.